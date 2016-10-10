ABC TV's Insiders made an hilarious Clinton and Trump Avengers mash-up

Image: Screenshot ABC TV/Insiders

ABC TV’s political panel discussion program Insiders likes to have a bit of fun on a Sunday morning and regularly does mash-ups of current issues with popular culture.

Yesterday video editor Huw Parkinson has excelled himself by turning Clinton and Trump into an Avengers battle using their comments during the first presidential debate. Clinton’s head is brilliantly superimposed on Captain America, Trump’s onto Iron Man in what he calls Presidential Avengers: Uncivil War.

The result is brilliant:

