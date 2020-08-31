'A tribute for a king': ABC to air a special presentation in honour of Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy

- ABC on Sunday will broadcast Marvel Studio’s blockbuster 2018 film “Black Panther” to honour the film’s late star, Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular character.
- Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.
- Following the film, which will be aired without commercials, ABC News will broadcast a special covering the life of the late actor and the reaction to his death, titled “Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.”
- “Black Panther” will air at 8 p.m. EDT and PDT, and at 7:00 CDT, and the ABC News special about the actor will air directly following it, at 10:20 p.m. EDT and PDT, and at 9:20 CDT.
- The 2018 film became the first Marvel Studios film to win at the Academy Awards, taking the win in three categories: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.
- It was the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
Tonight, ABC will celebrate the legacy of Chadwick Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther followed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Ls3kxOqnPd
— ABC (@ABCNetwork) August 30, 2020
