ABC Thinks The Recession Is Kinda Funny

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks(AdAge.com) ABC is making a prime-time bet that Americans will be able to chuckle at the recession soon, or at least in time for the Fall TV season.

The network has two comedy pilots about the recent Wall Street carnage and the sad toll it’s taken on that once-mighty warrior, the investment banker.



A yet-to-be-titled project stars Kelsey Grammer, who plays a Wall Street millionaire unhorsed by the collapsing economy and forced into a “Mr. mum”-like role at home with the family he hardly ever saw. The other is “Canned,” a pilot about several younger Gen X friends fired from their lofty perch at an investment bank.



