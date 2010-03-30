ABC Squeezes More Licensing Fees From Its Affiliates

ABC (DIS) continues to squeeze licensing fees from its affiliates in a race for higher revenues. Sinclair Broadcast Group, a Maryland-based TV company that owns 58 television stations in 38 markets, is paying a licence fee to the company for the first time.



The Associated Press reports that the company made a deal to keep nine of its stations ABC affiliates until 2015.

Disney has been increasingly aggressive about increasing carrier revenues. They recently yanked ABC’s New York signal from Cablevision in a fee spat–right before the Oscars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.