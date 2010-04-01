ABC Sitcom "Modern Family" Gives iPad A Serious Product Placement Slot

Wowsers! The iPad’s marketing blitz is in full effect tonight. First the ABC News hit, then the reviews from Walt Mossberg, David Pogue and everyone else. And now this.



The ABC sitcom Modern Family built tonight’s episode around the iPad. We didn’t see the show, but Engadget nabbed a video clip (We saw it via 9 to 5 Mac).

In case you didn’t know, Steve Jobs is Disney’s biggest shareholder. And Disney owns ABC, which might help explain this:



