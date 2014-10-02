ABC Has A New Show Called 'Selfie' -- Here's What It's All About (It's Just As Bad As It Sounds)

Alyson Shontell
Abc selfie elizaScreenshot via ABC

ABC’s new show “Selfie” premiered earlier this week. It’s about a woman named Eliza Dooley (it’s supposed to sound like My Fair Lady’s Eliza Doolittle), who needs a personality makeover. The show makes light of people who are obsessed with their phones and social media.

Dooley is “Instafamous” with 263,000 Instagram followers — but then something humiliating happens and she realises she doesn’t actually have any friends. That’s when she asks her colleague, Henry, for help becoming a better person.

Here’s what happened during the series premiere of ABC’s “Selfie.”

'Selfie's' main character is Eliza Dooley. Dooley grew up being 'most Butt' in high school. Butt, as in ugly. So she modelled herself after the most popular girl in her school and grew up to be beautiful but vapid.

Dooley boasts that she has 263,000 Instagram followers, making her 'Instafamous,' which she thinks makes her complete. That, paired with the fact that she's her pharmaceutical company's best sales representative.

But while on a flight with all her co-workers, something mortifying happens to Eliza.

She realises the man in her legal department she's been hooking up with is married...

And it makes her throw up.

Then her throw up leaks all over herself, and her Louboutins.

And all her colleagues laugh!

Eliza is mortified.

Meanwhile, everyone starts sharing the embarrassing photos of her on social media.

Eliza returns to her apartment to find her neighbour and her neighbour's book club in the elevator. She really doesn't like them very much.

Eliza gets home to her apartment, stilling sick from the plane ride. But none of her friends will check on her or give her Ginger Ale. That's when she has a realisation: 'When Siri is the only person who's there for you, it kind of makes you realise, being friended isn't the same thing as having friends.'

The next day at work, Eliza realises no one has forgotten her plane mishap, and they're still making fun of her.

Meanwhile, her colleague Henry -- who is a marketing guru -- gets congratulated by the CEO. One of the company's products got pulled from shelves, and Henry helped the company get over a PR disaster. He 'took a product that had been badly tarnished and rebranded it,' the CEO says.

Eliza gets an idea: Maybe this Henry fellow could rebrand her as well. She waits for Henry in his office after the meeting to ask.

Henry, who thinks she's self-absorbed, initially refuses to help Eliza.

'If you don't like me, just change me,' Eliza begs. Henry finally agrees.

The next day, the mission to make Eliza into a better person begins.

Henry realises Eliza doesn't even know the company receptionist's name. He encourages her to ask things such as, 'How are you?' 'How did you sleep last night?'

Eliza tries and stumbles.

Henry asks Eliza to be his date to their CEO's daughter's wedding so they can continue her improvement process. He tells her not to wear too much makeup and to dress appropriately.

Eliza agrees, then sets out to rebrand herself for the night.

'All of my friends were either drunk or at Soul Cycle,' Eliza realises. So she asks the book club leader she doesn't like for help getting ready.

The book club agrees and completely 'unmakes' her.

This is the result: a new, classy Eliza.

Eliza attempts more small talk at the wedding. The CEO seems impressed and doesn't recognise her as the vapid girl in sales.

During the wedding, Eliza has another realisation.

No one has ever looked at her the way the husband is looking at his wife.

To hide her feelings, she whips out her phone but doesn't realise the volume is on and it causes a commotion in the middle of the vows.

She and Henry get into a big fight over it. He calls her a lost cause. She calls him 'unfun.'

But later, the receptionist notices a positive change in Eliza when she starts small-talking with her son. She tells Eliza to keep up the great work.

Eliza runs over to Henry's house to apologise.

He apologizes too, and they agree to keep working together to makeover Eliza.

