ABC Has A New Show Called 'Selfie' -- Here's What It's All About (It's Just As Bad As It Sounds)

ABC’s new show “Selfie” premiered earlier this week. It’s about a woman named Eliza Dooley (it’s supposed to sound like My Fair Lady’s Eliza Doolittle), who needs a personality makeover. The show makes light of people who are obsessed with their phones and social media.

Dooley is “Instafamous” with 263,000 Instagram followers — but then something humiliating happens and she realises she doesn’t actually have any friends. That’s when she asks her colleague, Henry, for help becoming a better person.

Here’s what happened during the series premiere of ABC’s “Selfie.”

