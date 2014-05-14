Here's What ABC's New Comedy 'Selfie' Is All About

ABC announced last week that it had picked up a new comedy titled “Selfie” — the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with “likes” than being liked.

The network just released the trailer for the new show, starring Karen Gillan and John Cho, and it’s only slightly more “likeable” than this scene from the half-hour comedy we showed you earlier.

Here’s the story of “Selfie” we learned from watching the trailer:

“I’m Eliza Dooley. I wasn’t always this fab …”

“I used to be butt ugly, but I blew out my curls and pushed up the girls.”

“I traded likes for likes and I was insta famous!”

“I just hooked up with this really hot guy from work …”

“Who just happens to be … married.”

“OMG. I think I’m going to hurl. Wait, pause, did that seriously just happen? Hashtag #mortified!”

“When I was sick, not one person called to see if I was OK.”

“This is Henry Higgins.”

“He’s totally boring but he’s like mad genius at his job. He made a product that caused satanic hallucinations cool again …”

“And now he’s going to ‘My Fair Lady’ me too.”

Henry orders Eliza to “Change your packaging and soften your palette” in order to turn the “vapid, social media obsessed narcissist into a woman of stature.”

By the end, Eliza realises that “the moral of the story is that being friended isn’t the same as having friends.”

“And sometimes, if you want to capture the moment, you have to live it.”

Now watch the full trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Did you “like” it?

