Here's What ABC's New Comedy 'Selfie' Is All About

Aly Weisman

ABC announced last week that it had picked up a new comedy titled “Selfie” — the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with “likes” than being liked.

The network just released the trailer for the new show, starring Karen Gillan and John Cho, and it’s only slightly more “likeable” than this scene from the half-hour comedy we showed you earlier.

Here’s the story of “Selfie” we learned from watching the trailer:

“I’m Eliza Dooley. I wasn’t always this fab …”

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“I used to be butt ugly, but I blew out my curls and pushed up the girls.”

Yearbook photo Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“I traded likes for likes and I was insta famous!”

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“I just hooked up with this really hot guy from work …”

Relationship Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“Who just happens to be … married.”

Ring finger married Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“OMG. I think I’m going to hurl. Wait, pause, did that seriously just happen? Hashtag #mortified!”

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“When I was sick, not one person called to see if I was OK.”

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“This is Henry Higgins.”

John Chu Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“He’s totally boring but he’s like mad genius at his job. He made a product that caused satanic hallucinations cool again …”

Board room Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“And now he’s going to ‘My Fair Lady’ me too.”

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

Henry orders Eliza to “Change your packaging and soften your palette” in order to turn the “vapid, social media obsessed narcissist into a woman of stature.”

Screen Shot 2014 05 13 at 5.20.59 PMYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

By the end, Eliza realises that “the moral of the story is that being friended isn’t the same as having friends.”

Screen Shot 2014 05 13 at 5.21.44 PMYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

“And sometimes, if you want to capture the moment, you have to live it.”

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

Now watch the full trailer below:

Did you “like” it?

Selfie ABC ShowYouTube/ABC/’Selfie’

