ABC Just Ordered A New Show Called 'Selfie'

ABC is jumping on the social media train and hopes it pays off big time.

The network just ordered a pilot episode for a show called “Selfie,” based off the popular trend of taking a photo of yourself.

Here’s the show’s plot via Entertainment Weekly:

“Comedy inspired by My Fair Lady tells the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with ‘likes’ than being liked. After suffering a very public and humiliating breakup, she becomes the subject of a viral video and suddenly has more social media ‘followers’ than she ever imagined — but for all the wrong reasons. She enlists the help of a marketing expert at her company to help repair her tarnished image.”

Though the show comes from “Suburgatory” writer Emily Kapnek, this sounds like it comes a few years too late to piggyback off the trend.

The last time a network tried to cash in off a trend we received “$#*! My Dad Says” based off a Twitter handle. The CBS show lasted 18 episodes before receiving the axe.

