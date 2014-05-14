ABC Just Released A First Look At 'Selfie' And It's Not That Likeable

ABC announced last week that it had picked up a new comedy titled “Selfie” –the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with “likes” than being liked.
“Doctor Who” actress Karen Gillan stars as the self-absorbed Eliza Dooley, who ABC describes as having “263,000 followers who hang on to her every post, tweet and selfie” after being the subject of a humiliating viral video.
“Harold & Kumar” actor John Cho plays Eliza’s co-worker Henry, a self-assured marketing expert who decides to “re-market” his friend.
ABC has just released a quick scene from the show and it looks, well, not that promising.
Check out a quick scene from “Selfie” below:
Here are the images ABC is using to promote the show after the clip. Do you “like” it?
