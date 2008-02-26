ABC's "Hide The Oscars" Plan Working

The conspiracy plan to keep the Oscars out of sight and out of mind is going swimmingly. First, on the TV front – a boring show. Bloomberg:



Walt Disney Co.’s ABC television network said last night’s Academy Awards broadcast was seen in about 21.1 million U.S. homes, the fewest in 39 years.The 80th Academy Awards ceremony averaged 32 million viewers from 8:30 p.m. to 11:38 p.m. New York time, ABC said today in an e-mailed statement, citing Nielsen Media Research projections. Final data out tomorrow may alter the totals. Total viewers were the fewest since Nielsen began compiling the data in 1974.

The second half of the clever strategy: Keep the Oscars off the Web! Though a handful of clips continue to sneak through to YouTube, Disney and the Academy are doing a good job of preventing people from watching their show on the world’s most popular video site. Meanwhile the official Oscar site has just a handful of clips – and as of this morning, its video player wasn’t working at all.

Great work, guys!

See Also: Oscar Goes AWOL on the Web

