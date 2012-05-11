ABC Reporter Robin Roberts Got 'Chills' When Thinking About The Obama Gay Marriage Interview

Here’s ABC reporter Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” earlier today, as she got “chills” talking about her interview with President Obama yesterday.



“Let me tell you, George,” she told GMA’s George Stephanopoulos recounting the importance of the interview. “I’m getting chills again. When you’re sitting in that room and you hear those historic words, it was not lost on anyone that was in the room. You never know what he’s going to say until you ask him.”

Chills are not quite as awkward as a thrill up one’s leg, however.

(Video via The Huffington Post)

