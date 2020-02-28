The ABC had to change its new Q+A logo after it inadvertently breached an international law protecting The Red Cross

The ABC had to change its logo after its initial design breached an international law related to the Red Cross, the Guardian reported.

The new design logo placed a red cross on a white background – the international symbol for “don’t shoot” during a time fo war.

The ABC has since changed the logo.

The new logo design sees a “+” replacing the ampersand in “Q&A”. Both letters are white on a red background. However, the cross symbol was left red, which had the effect of a red cross on a white background.

The red cross on a white background means “don’t shoot” during times of war.

On its website The Red Cross said,”Misuse of the emblem in peacetime diminishes its protective power when it is most needed: in times of war.”

Red Cross Australia told the Guardian’s Weekly Beast media column that when it was told of the breach it contacted the ABC about the emblem’s misuse.

“One of our team did get in touch with Q+A when their use of the emblem was brought to our attention,” a Red Cross spokesperson told the Guardian.

“One of Red Cross’s roles is educating and informing the broader community about the protective significance of the emblem, and it’s always rewarding when people share that understanding.”

The ABC later changed the colours and letters on its logo on Twitter, so now it is a grey cross on a red background.

Check out the current logo here:

We often look at depression, anxiety or substance use as warning signs of potential suicide, but research tells us that men might not show their distress in ways that we can see or diagnose. Do you have a question for Monday's panel? | @abcnews #QandA https://t.co/7AQZncD4Os — ABC Q+A (@QandA) February 27, 2020

Business Insider Australia has contacted The Red Cross and The ABC for comment.

