ABC Just Picked Up A New Show Called 'Selfie'

ABC/’Selfie’ John Cho and Karen Gillam play the leads in new ABC comedy, ‘Selfie,’ the story of a social media addict who becomes famous for a humiliating viral video.

While Fox is busy cancelling their comedy shows, ABC has just greenlighted two comedy pilots for the upcoming season.

One, titled “Selfie,” is the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with “likes” than being liked.

Here’s the premise: “After suffering a very public and humiliating breakup, she becomes the subject of a viral video and suddenly has more social media ‘followers’ than she ever imagined — but for all the wrong reasons. She enlists the help of a marketing expert at her company to help repair her tarnished image.”

The “My Fair Lady”-inspired single-camera comedy, from “Suburgatory” creator Emily Kapnek, stars “Doctor Who” actress Karen Gillan and “Harold & Kumar” actor John Cho.

Cho will play Henry, a self-assured marketing expert who decides to “re-market” his co-worker Eliza Dooley (Gillan), a social media star with a bad reputation.

The other comedy ABC approved is called “Damaged Goods” from “Awkward”-helmer Lauren Iungerich, about “the sexual politics that have changed between men and women in this post-feminist era.”

