ABC Just Picked Up A New Show Called 'Selfie'

While Fox is busy cancelling their comedy shows, ABC has just greenlighted two comedy pilots for the upcoming season.
One, titled “Selfie,” is the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with “likes” than being liked.
Here’s the premise: “After suffering a very public and humiliating breakup, she becomes the subject of a viral video and suddenly has more social media ‘followers’ than she ever imagined — but for all the wrong reasons. She enlists the help of a marketing expert at her company to help repair her tarnished image.”
The “My Fair Lady”-inspired single-camera comedy, from “Suburgatory” creator Emily Kapnek, stars “Doctor Who” actress Karen Gillan and “Harold & Kumar” actor John Cho.
Cho will play Henry, a self-assured marketing expert who decides to “re-market” his co-worker Eliza Dooley (Gillan), a social media star with a bad reputation.
The other comedy ABC approved is called “Damaged Goods” from “Awkward”-helmer Lauren Iungerich, about “the sexual politics that have changed between men and women in this post-feminist era.”
