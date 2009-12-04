ABC Offers Diane Sawyer's Job To George Stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos, ABC’s star Washington correspondent and frontrunner to co-host “Good Morning America,” might be close to replacing Diane Sawyer on the morning show.

Howard Kurtz reports on The Washington Post’s website that ABC has offered Stephanopoulos the job and “intensive negotiations are under way.”

Citing sources, Kurtz reports:

As the discussions have dragged on for weeks, Stephanopoulos has pushed for a role reshaped to spotlight his interest in politics and hard news rather than feature segments. The sources, who declined to be identified discussing internal personnel matters, cautioned that the negotiations are complicated and the two sides might fail to reach agreement.

Stephanopoulos also wants to continue hosting ABC’s Sunday show “This Week,” which raises the issue of whether he can conceivably multi-task with “The Week” based in Washington and “GMA” in New York.

A “GMA” spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

