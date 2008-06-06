ABC-Disney: No Hulu Deal For Us, Thanks

ABC/Disney (DIS) execs would like you to know that even though top digital dealmaker Kevin Mayer speaks highly of Hulu in public, that does not mean you’ll be able to watch “Lost” and “The Office” at the same vide portal anytime soon. “We have no plans to add content from the Disney-ABC Television Group to Hulu,” a spokeswoman said, in an email. Further, she said, “we do not foresee making shows available outside our own player.”



But just because ABC doesn’t have any current plans doesn’t mean it won’t happen — in, say, 6 months. That’s when one ABC exec has predicted to us that the network would cave and hand over content to Hulu.

In not-very-related news, Hulu has added search to its video embeds, so users can search Hulu without leaving the site. That’s how we found this clip of Office gorgon Dwight Schrute explaining why he joined Second Life:



