ABC News Writers Demand Overtime For Checking Email From Home





No wonder the TV news business is in trouble:

NY Times: BlackBerrys blur the lines between work and play. A recent dispute at ABC News asked: at what point does checking e-mail after hours constitute working overtime?

Several weeks ago, ABC’s news division presented three new writers with a waiver stating that they would not be compensated for checking their company-issued BlackBerrys after office hours. The waiver prompted some concern, leading ABC to take the BlackBerrys away from the three writers the week of June 9.

The Writers’ Guild of America, East, and ABC News, which ratified a new contract in December, found themselves in a new quarrel.

More on nytimes.com>



Photo by Editor B from Flickr

