Networks Team with Vook for Multimedia Products for iPad, Android, Nook

ABC is working with the New York-based company Vook to create the publications around major news events including the capture of Osama Bin Laden and England’s Royal Wedding.



NBC News recently introduced a “vook” in its offering about the presidency of John F. Kennedy.

Last week, we spoke with Vook’s head of product development Matthew Cavnar about the collaboration with ABC News and Vook’s production platform, which he says is simple to use and he likens to a simple blog tool.

The company has raised $7.5 million in investment from Lerer Ventures, Ron Conway and others. Vook was founded by Brad Inman. Vook was previously based in Alameda, CA and recently moved its base of operations to New York.

ABC News is producing a multimedia offering of text and video reporting in the form of a video book, or “vook,” for the Apple iOS devices, Android and Nook colour.

