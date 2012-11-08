The ABC News Studio Lost Power In The Midst Of Election Coverage—Here's Today's Buzz

- ABC NewsIn the midst of last night’s election coverage, ABC News lost power in their Times Square studio. Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos quickly had to toss to a reporter outside in Times Square and move to Katie Couric’s social media screen to continue the night’s coverage before power came back on just in time to announce the night’s winner. “In the universe of things that can go wrong, this is a big one,” said ABC News president Ben Sherwood.
- Martha Stewart is producing a lifestyle sitcom inspired by …. Martha Stewart. “The Tao of Martha,” based on the upcoming book of the same name, will follow a “highly disorganized former party girl” who decides to rehabilitate her broken life with the “teachings” of Martha Stewart.
- She tweets, she tumbles, and now Beyoncé has joined Instagram! You can find her pro-Barack Obama, anti-Mitt Romney (one of her two pics thus far says “Take that Mitches!”) photos @BaddieBey.
- Eva Longoria rang in Obama’s win by tweeting “I’m in tears!” and posting this photo of herself celebrating.
- Celebrities from Lady Gaga to Mindy Kaling tweet their reactions to the presidential election results.
- Get a glimpse of Tom Hanks as Walt Disney on set at Disneyland for 2013 film “Saving Mr. Banks.”
- Time Warner’s cost management helps it to beat Q3 earnings forecasts.
- “The Hobbit” will play at the high 48fps in about 450 theatres when it comes out next month.
- A pregnant Sienna Miller posed nude for a painting by artist Jonathan Yeo just weeks before she and Tom Sturridge welcomed their daughter, Marlowe, this summer.
