ABC News Presenter Virginia Trioli Gets Some Handwritten Fashion Tips From A Concerned Fan

ABC Breakfast host Virginia Trioli shared one of the many letters she receives from fans with her Twitter followers earlier today.

This viewer went to the trouble of handwriting a letter packed with fashion and styling tips, which, they wrote “NOT meant to insult” but help the presenter “look 40 not 60”, stressing Trioli is “definitely in need of a makeover”.

“I watch you every morning on ABC 24 news and I felt I had to write,” the anonymous fan said in the letter penned to Trioli.

“First of all, please get your hair cut short, and get rid of those stragly [sic] bits around your neck and maybe a few highlights!!

“Next the glasses ugh! Go for light coloured frames as with your dark eyes, black make you look ‘owlish’”.

Commenting that Trioli wears too many “blacks + browns” the viewer encouraged her to “Take notice of other news readers (female)… Light + bright is the go!”.

Trioli told Business Insider that she gets plenty of “fan” mail commenting on her looks and its something female presenters experience far more than their male colleagues.

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

