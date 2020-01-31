An ABC News correspondent was suspended for erroneously reporting on the deaths of Kobe Bryant's children

by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images An ABC News correspondent was suspended for erroneously reporting that all four of Kobe Bryant’s daughters were in his helicopter that crashed.

Matt Gutman, ABC News’ chief national correspondent, was suspended by the network Wednesday for an inaccurate report on the helicopter crash that led to Kobe Bryant’s death, E News first reported.

On Sunday, Gutman erroneously reported that all four of Bryant’s daughters were on board the helicopter with him at the time of the fatal crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, perished in the crash along with seven others, leaving his wife and three other daughters behind.

On Sunday, Matt Gutman erroneously reported that all four of Bryant’s daughters were in the helicopter when it crashed in the hills of Calabasas, California, killing all nine people on board. Officials later confirmed that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was the only one of Bryant’s four daughters aboard his private helicopter that morning. His daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri were not on the aircraft.

The national correspondent publicly apologised on the air and later on Twitter.

“Earlier I reported that it was believed that four of Kobe’s children were on that flight. That is incorrect,” Gutman said on ABC News following his inaccurate initial reporting.

Today I inaccurately reported it was believed that four of Kobe Bryant’s children were on board that flight. That is incorrect. I apologize to Kobe’s family, friends and our viewers. pic.twitter.com/yYwuB9vpZl — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 27, 2020

As initial reports of the crash rolled in, many news outlets scrambled to gather details before authorities made official statements. Gutman’s error drew swift criticism from viewers. The network said Gutman had failed to meet its editorial standards.

“Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,” a representative for ABC News told Insider. “As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Following news of his suspension, Gutman expressed regret for the mistake.

“We are in the business of holding people accountable,” he said. “And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologise to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.”

ABC News was not the only media outlet facing backlash in the wake of the helicopter crash. TMZ, the BBC, MSNBC, and The Washington Post all drew ire for the coverage of the former NBA star’s death.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, has set up a fund for the families of the seven other people who perished in the helicopter crash.

