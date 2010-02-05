ABC News Jumps On Hulu Bandwagon

ABC News programming will now be available on Hulu, the network announced today.



According to TV by the Numbers, the network will have a branded page on the online TV site that will feature shows such as “Good Morning America,” “World News with Diane Sawyer,” “Nightline,” and “20/20.” Short form news content from ABC broadcasts will also be available.

ABC’s move to Hulu comes just days after the site stated that it will add premium pricing to its free model after the NBC-Comcast deal goes through.

