ABC News' Elizabeth Vargas Checks Into Rehab

Jason Kempin/Getty The ’20/20′ co-anchor is seeking help for alcohol addiction.

ABC News anchor and “20/20” co-anchor, Elizabeth Vargas, is in rehab for

alcohol abuse.

After being absent on the air for weeks, Vargas, 51, finally released a statement:

“Like so many people, I am dealing with addiction. I realised I was becoming increasingly dependent on alcohol. And feel fortunate to have recognised it for the problem it was becoming. I am in treatment and am so thankful for the love and support of my family, friends and colleagues at ABC News. Like so many others, I will deal with this challenge one day at a time. If coming forward today gives one other person the courage to seek help, I’m grateful.”

A spokesperson for ABC — who were reportedly originally told the anchor was on “medical leave”

— says:

“We are proud of the steps Elizabeth has taken and are pulling for her recovery. We look forward to having her back home at ABC News where she has done so much distinguished work over the years. Elizabeth is a member of our family and we will support her in every way we can.”

No word yet on when Vargas, who has been married to Grammy Award-winning folk rocker Marc Cohn since 2002, will be back on the airwaves.

