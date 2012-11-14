Local Newscast Thinks Paula Broadwell's Biography About David Petraeus Has This Ridiculously Sexual Title

Photo: The Denver Channel

ABC 7 News in Denver made an unfortunate graphics gaffe last night when it put up the wrong image of Paula Broadwell’s biography of David Petraeus.The incorrect book cover reads “All Up In My Snatch,” which indie music and politics blog Death And Taxes claims responsibility for.



The correct book title, in case you’re wondering, should just read “All In: The Education of General David Petraeus.”

ABC 7 News issued a statement apologizing for the error saying an editor had taken the image off the web without realising the book cover was photoshopped.

