ABC News Confirms Bachmann Clinic Used "Pray Away The Gay' Therapy

An ABC News story tonight confirmed rumours that the Christian counseling clinic owned by Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann and her husband Marcus Bachmann offered therapy to help “convert” homosexuals to heterosexuals.



The “World News” report featured an interview with a former patient at the Bachmann & Associates clinic, Andrew Ramirez, who first visited the counseling centre as a 17-year-old in 2004.

“[One counselor’s] path for my therapy would be to read the Bible, pray to God that I would no longer be gay,” Ramirez told ABC News. “And God would forgive me if I were straight.”

Ramirez story, first reported by The Nation, is backed up by an undercover video at the clinic, which shows a counselor telling a gay man that he can be “totally free” of his homosexual feelings through prayer and hard work.

Mr. Bachmann has previously denied that his clinic offers “ex-gay” treatments, known as reparative therapy. The American Psychiatric Association does not condone the practice, and has said it might have potentially harmful mental health consequences.

Ms. Bachmann declined to comment on the matter at a campaign event today, saying only that she is “very proud” of the clinic and the work that she and her husband do.

Watch the video below:



