ABC News Is Creating A 24-Hour Streaming Channel For Apple TV

MediaBistro/ABC News ABC news is rolling out

ABC News has created an app for Apple TV that will include a 24-hour live feed of video content and on-demand offerings, Capital New York reports.

For those unfamiliar, Apple TV is an internet-connected device that allows users to watch on-demand video content on their televisions. While HBO, this History Channel, and PBS have apps of their own, ABC’s around-the-clock channel would be the most ambitious play yet for Apple’s set-top box — and it’s from a traditional broadcast news outlet.

According to Capital New York, the app will have live video for about eight hours a day, as well as segments aired on television and original content created either for ABC’s web properties or exclusively for the app.

The app will also air live feeds of events like speeches and press conferences, as well as a shot of earth from the International Space Station and other fixed camera feeds.

It will also provide viewers with a local option that will include content created by ABC affiliate stations in nine major markets.

“We are taking the best of everything, so if you want to have that more traditional experience, where you sit and watch something, we can do that, but we want to enhance that with all of these other pieces,” Joe Ruffalo, senior vice president of ABC News Digital told Capital New York. “So if you want to switch to just Iraq coverage, you can go to just Iraq, if you want to hear about the World Cup you can do that, if you want just entertainment news, you can have that experience as well.”

ABC plans to begin marketing its new app this week.

