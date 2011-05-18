UPFRONTS 2011: Here's The Best And Worst Of What's Coming To ABC

ABC’s upfront at Lincoln centre was all business.



While NBC kept things loose and Fox sold “Glee” for all it was worth, ABC opened with Anne Sweeney talking ad impressions (70 billion per year, she said) and making subliminal Disney references:

“Now, that’s what I call a wild ride — and this is your Fast Pass to the front of the line!”

The biggest news out of the upfront was the new Tuesday night comedy block the network is launching.

Its centrepiece is a duo of shows with male-comedy themes: Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” and “Man Up,” which stars Teri Polo and Dan Fogler.

The weird thing about these two shows is that they’re both hanging their hats on an emasculation theme — Allen’s flustered character is surrounded by females, and the three leads of “Man Up” are whipped beyond belief.

(Jimmy Kimmel is the one man on ABC who’s not whipped, apparently. More on that here.)

