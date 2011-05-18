UPFRONTS 2011: Here's The Best And Worst Of What's Coming To ABC

ABC’s upfront at Lincoln centre was all business.
While NBC kept things loose and Fox sold “Glee” for all it was worth, ABC opened with Anne Sweeney talking ad impressions (70 billion per year, she said) and making subliminal Disney references:
“Now, that’s what I call a wild ride — and this is your Fast Pass to the front of the line!”
The biggest news out of the upfront was the new Tuesday night comedy block the network is launching.
Its centrepiece is a duo of shows with male-comedy themes: Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” and “Man Up,” which stars Teri Polo and Dan Fogler.
The weird thing about these two shows is that they’re both hanging their hats on an emasculation theme — Allen’s flustered character is surrounded by females, and the three leads of “Man Up” are whipped beyond belief.
(Jimmy Kimmel is the one man on ABC who’s not whipped, apparently. More on that here.)
This is a midseason comedy, so you've got a headstart -- begin running away now. We bypassed the flat harmlessness of Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' to award 'Work It' worst new sitcom because it's really, really that bad. Guys-pretending-to-be-girls-and-everybody-buying-it bad. ABC describes it as 'high-concept,' so maybe something's going over our heads here. Way, way over our heads.
'Hamptons,' 'mystery,' and 'murder' are the exact three words you need to keep increasingly bored 'Desperate Housewives' fans tuning in to ABC. 'Revenge' feels like it could have some of that show's early-days magic.
Here's a fun game. Step one: Mentally sketch out what you think happens in this clip. Step two: Watch the clip. Step three: Feel like a genius.
The idea is fresh and the setting is rich -- but something feels a little bit flat, right? We hope it picks up.
Yep, James van der Beek playing himself is a total gimmick. And yep, it's a great one. Here's the evidence.
OK, this preview has a few overcooked zingers. But it's nice to see Rhimes broadening her scope a little -- and 'Scandal' (which bows midseason) is far more timely than, say, a medical soap about hardbodied jungle doctors.
