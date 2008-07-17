ABC Could Find Work For Jay Leno If NBC Doesn't Want Him

Speculation has been rife for the past few weeks about what lame-duck Jay Leno would do after his time at The Tonight Show runs out in 2009. (Stay at NBC? Fox? A syndicated show from Sony Pictures Television?)



But most of the attention has been directed at ABC. And today the network’s entertainment president responded during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Reuters: ABC’s chief programming executive said on Wednesday that his network would welcome Jay Leno if rival U.S. broadcaster NBC fails to find a new job for the comedian when he retires next year as host of “The Tonight Show.”

ABC Entertainment President Steve McPherson made the public overture to Leno — becoming the first top U.S. network executive to do so — before a gathering of television critics in Beverly Hills…

“I can’t believe they are going to let this guy go at the top of his game,” McPherson said of Leno. “If that happens, I guess we’ll look at it and we will talk. And Jimmy [Kimmel] will be involved in those discussions, and that will be that.”

That’s not really an offer, but it does indicate they’re interested, which could mean Nightline’s future is once again in jeopardy.

Below, Leno’s own take on the rumours he’s going to ABC (at the 5:00 mark):





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.