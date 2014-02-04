ABC Just Approved A New Show Called 'Selfie'

It’s the story of a self-obsessed 20-something woman who is more concerned with “likes” than being liked.

Sound familiar? Maybe a little. This theme is making its way to our television screens in ABC’s new show, “Selfie.”

Entertainment Weekly reports:

After suffering a very public and humiliating breakup, [the 20-something] becomes the subject of a viral video and suddenly has more social media ‘followers’ than she ever imagined — but for all the wrong reasons. She enlists the help of a marketing expert at her company to help repair her tarnished image.

Writer Emily Kapnek — who is a consulting producer on “Parks and Recreation” — is behind the show. No word on when we’ll see the pilot, but we’re sure it’ll resonate with selfie-takers everywhere.

