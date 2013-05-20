ABC Reporter 'Regrets' Incorrect Reporting At The centre Of His Bombshell Benghazi Report

Jon Karl

ABC reporter Jon Karl said he now regrets some of his reporting in a bombshell report on the Benghazi talking points that has come under intense scrutiny in the past week.



Karl’s reporting came under question when the White House released emails showing the evolution of the Benghazi talking points, which contradicted some of Karl’s report. In particular, an email from National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes was significantly altered in Karl’s report and appeared to imply that the State Department had specific concerns about the talking points.

Karl originally wrote that ABC News had “reviewed” the White House’s emails, but later said that they were paraphrased from a source who viewed the original emails and shared detailed notes.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, Karl said that he should have been clearer about his sourcing, but he said that his story still stands.

Here’s his full statement, which was first reported by CNN’s Howard Kurtz:

“I regret that one email was quoted incorrectly and I regret that it’s become a distraction from the story, which still entirely stands. I should have been clearer about the attribution. We updated our story immediately when new information became available.”

Karl never quoted the email from Rhodes in any ABC broadcast. The only place it appeared was in his online report.

Karl reported this version of an email from Rhodes, the National Security Adviser:

“We must make sure that the talking points reflect all agency equities, including those of the State Department, and we don’t want to undermine the FBI investigation.”

The actual email released by the White House differs significantly and places no emphasis on the State Department:

“We need to resolve this in a way that respects all of the relevant equities, particularly the investigation.”

CBS’ Major Garrett relayed in a report on Friday that Republicans had leaked Benghazi emails to reporters, some of which he said turned out to be “wrong.”

