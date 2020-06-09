The ABC is set to axe about 200 jobs, as managing director David Anderson plans to unveil a 5-year strategy for the broadcaster

Getty Images

The ABC will push ahead with plans to axe about 200 jobs as managing director David Anderson prepares to unveil his five-year strategy before the end of the month.

Mr Anderson informed staff on Tuesday that workers in the content division, which includes news, analysis and investigations, entertainment and regional and local programs, and in the production and content technology departments will be able to volunteer for redundancies, due to the high number of roles that will be impacted as part of the public broadcaster’s restructure.

“We have decided to provide employees in divisions where it is anticipated that more than 10 redundancies will be required with an opportunity to express an interest in redundancy,” Mr Anderson said.

“This is a preliminary process only to help shape those divisions’ change plans. Expressing an interest in a redundancy will not automatically mean that an employee will get one, that remains at the discretion of the ABC,” he said. Executives will consult divisions where changes are less significant in the next few weeks once those changes have been formalised, he added.

Mr Anderson’s release of the five-year blueprint was initially scheduled for March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the plans were delayed. A three-year funding freeze that took effect last July, stripping $84 million from the ABC’s budget, is expected to result in an estimated 200 redundancies.

“This has been an arduous year already for all of us and I’m conscious of how many of you must be feeling right now given the uncertainty across our industry and the broader economy. The work of all of you throughout the challenges we have faced together this year has been outstanding and your patience and professionalism are, as always, greatly appreciated,” the ABC chief said.

Mr Anderson’s note to staff comes as News Corp announced another round of redundancies, predominantly editorial roles at Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph and Melbourne’s The Herald Sun. Roles at News Corp’s national masthead The Australian will also be affected.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald.

