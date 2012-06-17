ABC Is Making Another "Sync" iPad App To Use While You're Watching "Grey's Anatomy"

Disney’s ABC is trying again with another “Sync” app for the iPad for its hit show “Grey’s Anatomy.”



The idea is that the iPad app contains a bunch of companion content — polls, trivia, character bios, video, photos, etc. — that is delivered at specific times in an episode using special syncing technology from Nielsen.

Because the “sync” is tied to the show’s audio, it works even if you’re watching the show off your DVR, if you rewind, etc.

ABC and Nielsen tried a similar app last year for the show “My Generation,” but the show got canceled after two episodes, so it’s hard to see any long-term results.

Obviously “Grey’s Anatomy” has a real audience, so this will be a good test to see if this sort of app is useful or pointless.

With more people using iPads and computers on their laps while watching TV, apps like this make sense, in theory. It could be a good opportunity for ABC, in this case, to stuff your brain with more information about the show and, of course, more ads.

But do people want to devote 100% of their “lap power” to the one show they’re also watching on TV? Will they want to download a dedicated app for each show?

Or would they want a single app for all shows, like IntoNow or what Miso is building? Or will these apps fizzle with disinterest, like Hot Potato did?

Here’s a video of how it works:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.