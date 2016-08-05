A 'Star Wars' TV show is now a real possibility

New ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey confirmed reports that ABC has been in talks for a “Star Wars” television show.

During the 2016 Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, a reporter asked Dungey whether the network is working on a rumoured “Star Wars” series.

“As a fan, I’d love to say yes,” Dungey answered. “The conversations with [Lucasfilm], we’ve had them, we will continue to have them. It would be wonderful to extend that brand onto our programming.”

As with Marvel, Lucasfilm and ABC are currently sibling companies under Disney. And reports of a “Star Wars” TV show have been circling for years. With the franchise’s resurgence in movie theatres, those TV show reports have become active again.

In January, Dungey’s predecessor, Paul Lee, had said that there were no plans for a TV show since Lucasfilm was focusing on the movies. At the same time, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy hinted at some possibility of adapting George Lucas’ old “Star Wars: Underworld” scripts for TV.

The overwhelming message back then seemed to be that Lucasfilm wasn’t interested in going down the path that Marvel went down with its TV shows. One factor that may affect the possibility of a “Star Wars” TV show is ABC’s record with its Marvel shows.

While “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is going on to a fourth season this fall, its ratings haven’t ever been stellar. Then earlier this year, ABC canceled “Agent Carter” and decided not to move on with “Marvel’s Most Wanted.” Lucasfilm may not see those decisions as a reason to branch into TV with “Star Wars.”

