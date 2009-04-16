ABC Has 'Lost' More Viewers Than Any Network Since 2006

The advertising upfronts for the new television season are rapidly approaching, reminding many in the business that ABC hasn’t had a big hit in a few years.



That means that its Entertainment chief Stephen McPherson’s turn in the pressure cooker–going where names such as Ben Silverman, Jeff Zucker and Lloyd Braun have gone before.

The New York Post reports that the chatter around the company is that McPherson’s ABC, a solid second behind CBS in total viewership in 2006, has lost a good deal of that momentum to lose the most viewers in the past three years.

McPherson, who is tight enough with Disney boss Bob Iger to take frequent bike rides with him, is being criticised for tinkering too much with the timeslots of other possible bust-out shows such as Ugly Betty

Hits such as Lost, Dancing With The Stars, and Desperate Housewives are getting a little long in the tooth, making this a “a make-or-break development season for McPherson. He needs something,” according to a Hollywood agent who talked to the Post.

