Sometimes this is how things work in journalism.



ABC’s Matt Negrin just reported former president George W. Bush has officially endorsed Mitt Romney.

Where did Negrin extract this information?

“Bush told ABC News this morning as the doors of an elevator closed on him, after he gave a speech on human rights” in Washington.

