What's It Really Like To Work At Foxconn? We're Going To Find Out Tomorrow

ABC’s Nightline received an exclusive invite from Apple to check out Foxconn’s manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen and Chengdu, China, following the string of reports in the New York Times and on NPR about the poor working conditions there.The special airs tomorrow (Feb. 21) at 11:35 p.m. Eastern on ABC, but Nightline reporter Bill Weir has a lengthy written preview that you can check out now.



Weir was given what appears to be full access to Foxconn’s facilities in China, something few outsiders have been able to see.

Weir’s preview is mostly a rehashing of what we know so far, including how Apple has responded to the recent criticism of its manufacturing processes by calling for a full inspection by the Fair labour Association. (That inspection is happening right now.) We’re assuming ABC is saving the juicy stuff for tomorrow night’s special.

There are some new nuggets of information though:

As part of the audit at Foxconn, employees are given a survey to take on an iPad. It’s the first time many of them have seen the completed product, even though they spend six days a week making them.

There are also some quick vignettes of interviews with Foxconn employees. Most complain of intense boredom and fatigue. However, they say the benefits and pay far outweigh those drawbacks.

You can watch the special’s teaser video below for more.

