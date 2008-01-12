ABC Fires Writers, More Studios to Follow

Could the strike be going any worse for the writers? Hard to imagine how.

The “divide and conquer” strategy appears to be backfiring: Some writers get to go back to work, others starve.

There is dissent in the ranks, as some writers begin to question the WGA’s bull-in-china-shop tactics.

The public is bored (one big aggregation web site tells us it is reducing strike coverage because no one clicks on the stories anymore).

And now, Variety reports, ABC terminates the development deals of nearly two dozen writers, citing the “force majeure” contract clause. Other studios are expected to follow suit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.