ABC Employees Furious About New Hire Christiane Amanpour

ABC just nabbed CNN’s Christiane Amanpour as the new anchor of This Week, and some ABC employees are outraged.



In February, ABC News fired more than 20% of its newsroom, so their latest hire is not going over well.

One source told Steve Krakauer at Mediaite that staffers were “furious” that ABC execs went outside the organisation instead of promoting one of their in house political correspondents.

The Amanpour hire isn’t ABC’s only recent move that will frustrate employees.

ABC News just partnered with Daylife, a NYC-based startup that will create more than 70,000 aggregated topic pages of ABC News articles, video, and affiliated content.

As Daylife explains, “the draw is Daylife’s ability to help publishers do more with fewer resources.”

…or to help ABC News do more with fewer staffers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.