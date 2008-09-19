ABC.com: How'd You Like Some More Ads With Your Free Videos?

Web video is still nascent, but it’s already established a few conventions. Like: Viewers won’t watch more than one ad per break. This sort of makes sense to us: Web users are twitchy enough as it is, so why tempt them to bail out with multiple ads?



But ABC.com, which has already experimented with the rule at least once, thinks it may be time to go ahead and break it, says digital boss Albert Cheng.

Speaking at panel at the OMMA conference this morning, Albert was vague about his plans, and when we talked to him afterward, he wasn’t any more concrete re: timing, rollout, etc. But here’s the quote: “People are open to seeing more ads — but you have to make them more targetd, more relevant.”

So we’ll open it up to our readers: If ABC lets you watch free, on-demand episodes of, say, “Lost” on your PC, will you be willing to sit through more than one ad per break? Let us know in comments below.

