ABC Bringing Back Regis-Hosted "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?"

ABC is bringing back a primetime version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, no doubt to cash in on the renewed popularity of the show created by Slumdog Millionaire.

After months of rumours, the network announced today that it’s reviving Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for two weeks this summer to commemorate its 10th anniversary. (Yeah, that’s why they’re bringing it back: the 10th anniversary. They didn’t do anything for the five-year anniversary.) The show will premiere on Sunday August 9 at 8 p.m. and air for 11 nights.

We guess ABC must have filled Regis in on their plans to bring back Millionaire, because in January he told us he didn’t know anything about it.

