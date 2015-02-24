ABC boss Mark Scott just gave an hilarious answer to a Senate Estimates question on Taylor Swift

ABC MD Mark Scott at Senate Estimates today. Screenshot

ABC managing director Mark Scott once tweeted “Showtime!” just before he appeared before Senate Estimates, the regular parliamentary oversight committees at which public servants turn up to be grilled by members of the upper house.

Scott is back before the environment and communication committee today, justifying his strategy for the ABC in the wake of federal government budget cuts, among a range of issues concerning the politicians.

But one, Queensland Liberal-National Party senator Matthew Canavan decided to tackle the truly contentious issue of the viral social media push to get pop starlet Taylor Swift’s song ‘Shake it off’ on youth network Triple J’s Hottest 100.

“What’s your view on the Taylor Swift controversy?” Canavan asked.

“Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate…” Scott replied.

“Shake it off!” interjected one of the ministers on the committee.

Scott went on to tell the senators that the Hottest 100 went very well.

