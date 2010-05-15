'Lost' Producers Taking Questions From Fans On NYT.com In Advance Of The Big Finale

Next Sunday, May 23, is the seven and a half hour series finale of “Lost” on ABC, during which you will be seeing a whole lot of $900,000 30-second commercials.



And if you’re one of the loyal 5.2 million 18- to 49-year-old viewers still tuning in each week, we bet there are many questions burning in your mind.

Good news!

Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof will be taking questions from viewers on The New York Times’ ArtsBeat blog all next week.

Read the questions already submitted and enter your own in the comments section.

