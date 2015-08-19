ABC took all the people who couldn't find love on 'The Bachelor' and dumped them on a beach with booze -- now 5 million people are watching total mayhem unfold

ABC It’s hard to be a bachelorette in paradise.

After 19 seasons of “The Bachelor,” 11 seasons of “The Bachelorette,” and only five couples who have actually gotten married, there are a lot of ABC reality stars who are still looking for love.

ABC decided to take some of those rejected contestants and fly them to a remote, tropical resort, and let the drama unfold on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” is currently in its second season, and each week the ratings have gone up. There are now 5.2 million people watching complete and utter chaos unfold on the show — it’s so full of drama, ABC has actually given “Bachelor in Paradise” two prime-time air dates per week: two hours on Sunday evening and an additional hour followed by an hour-long discussion hosted by Chris Harrison on Monday.

So what’s ABC’s hit drama recipe?

A lot of booze, attractive people, and constant plot twists.

Chris Harrison, who hosts 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette,' is also the host of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' ABC At the beginning of the season, a dozen single people arrive at a resort in Mexico. There are twice as many single women as there are men. ABC Immediately, couples begin to form. The guys mostly get snatched up, but a bunch of the women are left loveless. Some of the couples aren't very strong, like contestants Ashley I. and Jared. ABC Jared is the hot commodity this season. The Rhode Islander was on the most recent season of 'The Bachelorette' and made it pretty far before Kaitlyn dumped him. ABC Ashley I. considers Jared her 'Aladdin,' but unfortunately seems way more into him than he's into her. ABC And sometimes, that makes her upset. ABC Other couples seem relatively strong. Tanner and Jade, two of the other contestants, get together right off the bat and seem to be fairly drama-free. ABC Tanner, 28, was on the most recent season of 'The Bachelorette', but he got kicked off on the seventh week. ABC Jade, 28, was almost a finalist on Chris Soules' season of 'The Bachelor' but when she revealed she had posed for Playboy, she got eliminated. ABC Carly is another relatively drama-free contestant. She quickly matched up with Kirk, and they still seem to be going strong. ABC This is Kirk. ABC Joe from Kentucky is this season's villain. He's already crushed one girl, Juelia, and is on to the next one, Samantha. ABC This is Juelia, the girl Joe led on then dumped for Samantha. Juelia has a really tragic backstory. She has a child and was married, but her husband committed suicide. So, the fact that Joe ditched her is particularly tough for fans to stomach. ABC So here's where the show takes a dramatic twist: Every week, contestants who don't find love in Mexico get sent home, and they're replaced with new single men and women. None of the cast members know who's about to show up next. Here's Clare arriving late to the show. ABC Often the people who arrive are ones the producers know contestants will be attracted to. ABC makes each contestant fill out a dream list of single 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' rejectees they'd like to meet in paradise before filming begins. One by one, those wish-list people show up. JJ, for example, says he wrote down the names of 8 people he hoped to meet in paradise. ABC So if one person who's coupled up isn't very satisfied with their current mate and their dream match shows up, they will often jump ship and all hell breaks lose. That's what happened with Joe and Juelia. ABC Joe's dream girl was Samantha, from Chris Soules' season of 'The Bachelor.' She arrived in Mexico during Week 3, after a relationship between Joe and Juelia had already begun to form. ABC As soon as Samantha arrived, Joe dumped Juelia -- even though he kissed Juelia goodnight just a few hours earlier. ABC And 24 hours later, Joe was kissing someone else. :( ABC Even some of the stronger-seeming couples tend to break up. Dan, 32, was on Desiree's season of 'The Bachelorette' and he was immediately drawn to Ashley S., who got kicked off of Soules' season when she acted a little crazy. ABC (This is Ashely S.) ABC Dan broke up with Ashley S. before any other temptation arrived in paradise because he wasn't feeling it. Soon another girl arrived and Dan went on a date with her, leaving Ashley S. crushed. ABC But ABC insists love really can be found in crazy paradise.The season opened with a marriage: Two contestants from the first season of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Marcus and Lacy, got married on the beach in front of all the Season 2 contestants. ABC

