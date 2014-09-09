It Looks Like ABC Got A Peek At Apple's New Products Before Anyone Else

ABC screenshot ABC’s David Muir has an exclusive on Tuesday’s iPhone announcement.

ABC seems to know something about the iPhone 6 that we don’t, accordinga video posted on ABC Newspromising “exclusive access” to tomorrow’s Apple event.

The teaser highlights the invite sent to Apple reporters and suggests that David Muir — who recently replaced Dianne Sawyer at “World News Tonight” — will be on hand to report ABC’s scoop.

Since Apple likes to control every aspect of its product launches, ABC’s scoop will likely come in the form of an interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives.

Check out ABC's video:



