Martin Bashir Is Headed To MSNBC, Bill Weir To Take His Place On "Nightline"

Big changes at ABC.Martin Bashir, the co-anchor of “Nightline,” is leaving the network to join MSNBC, while ABC’s “Good Morning America Weekend” co-anchor Bill Weir, is taking over Bashir’s old spot, TVNewser’s Chris Ariens reports:



Bashir joined ABC News in 2004, not long after his landmark 2003 documentary “Living with Michael Jackson” prompted a police investigation of the singer. He has been co-anchor of “Nightline” since October 2005. Before joining ABC News, British-born Bashir reported for Britain’s ITV.

Bashir will be joining MSNBC anchoring a daytime afternoon hour on the NBC News channel. He’ll also contribute to “Dateline.”

Bashir is the second high-profile ABC hire by NBC News. Earlier this year, Kate Snow left ABC for NBC News where she has been reporting for “Dateline” and filling in for Brian Williams on “Nightly News.”

Weir, who was paired with Snow on GMA Weekend, also joined ABC News in 2004, from the network’s Los Angeles station KABC.

He’ll join Cynthia McFadden and Terry Moran on the anchor desk on the ABC News program.

