Here's Why The U.S. Women's Soccer Team Is Playing In The Semi-Finals Today

Abby Wambach has placed herself in American soccer lore along side Landon Donovan and Brandi Chastain with her terrific goal that sent the National Women’s Soccer Team to the Semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup.



Luckily, there’s still time to take a look at Wambach’s amazing and precise header against Brazil in the Quarter-finals before today’s match.

Also, the footage you’re about to see shows the goal from a brand new, wide, reverse angle which allows us to see the play develop from the onset.

The women of the United States will be taking on France at 12 EST today.



powered by SplicdSource: Grant Wahl

