US Soccer Star Abby Wambach Married Her Longtime Girlfriend In Hawaii

Abby Wambach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team

married her longtime girlfriend Sarah Huffmanin Hawaii this past weekend, according to TMZ.

Huffman is also a soccer player. She played for the University of Virginia and has played in various professional leagues since graduating eight years ago.

Sources told TMZ that the ceremony took place right on the beach at sunset in front of the couple’s closest family and friends.

Among those friends were fellow U.S. soccer players Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux.

From the looks of Morgan and Leroux’s Instagrams, the friends turned the Hawaii wedding into a fun vacation.

