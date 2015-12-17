The first thing Abby Wambach did after winning the World Cup was rush to the stands to kiss her wife

Abby Wambach is playing the final game of her career on Wednesday night. So let’s reminisce back to the World Cup and her unforgetable moment of celebration after beating Japan 5-2 to win the championship.

After the final whistle blew and the US women’s national team became World Cup champs for the first time since 1999, it was no surprise that Wambach sprinted toward the stands to embrace her wife, Sarah Huffman.

Wambach and Huffman were married in 2013, and the loving embrace they shared after the game had people freaking out with joy and happiness.

Here’s the full moment:





BuzzFeed’s Ellie Hall could not contain her excitement or her caps lock:

ABBY WAMBACH KISSING HER WIFE, A UNION NOW RECOGNISED THROUGHOUT THE USA, IS A PRETTY NICE ENDING TO THIS WORLD CUP https://t.co/1nfhQxGY38

— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) July 6, 2015

Others noted how far we’ve come:

How cool was Abby jumping into the stands to kiss her wife in front of millions on national TV? It’s been a good few weeks. #PRIDE

— Abe Asher (@abe_asher) July 6, 2015

Abby Wambach kissed her wife after winning the World Cup and the whole bar went, “awwwwwww”. How far we have come!

— Anne-Marije Rook (@amrook) July 6, 2015

This was just one of the most memorable moments from a storied career.

