Here's Why Sports Illustrated Kept The US Women's Soccer Team Off Its Cover

On Sunday, Abby Wambach scored that magical goal in the 122nd minute, sending the United States national team into the semifinals of the World Cup (and the country into spasms of joy).



It was an almost perfect moment in which the women grew up, an image destined to be immortalised in time forever.

And what better place to highlight the goal than the cover of Sports Illustrated, right?

Nope.

This week’s issue features Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit (or a regional cover for Philadelphia area starring Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz).

We asked Terry McDonell, editor of the Sports Illustrated Group, about the decision and he explained it was mostly a matter of timing.

“We were very tempted to go with the women’s soccer team, but they could have been eliminated by the time the issue reached subscribers,” he told The Wire by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “Imagine the story you’d write if that happened.” (The semifinal match against France is on Wednesday and the issue hits mailboxes on Thursday.)

Good point.

We asked McDonell if they considered putting out an iPad-only cover like they did with the Stanley Cup, but he said that the timing didn’t make sense for that, either.

So Jeter got the call, deservedly so. On any other week, The Captain’s achievement would have been an obvious call for the cover.

Given the events of Sunday, however, we’re not so sure. We understand the decision to go with the shortstop but we still think it would have been great to see Wambach’s expression of sheer joy grace the magazine cover. Perhaps the final game will provide a moment of equal drama.

“If they win on Sunday, in the end that would be the best case,” as McDonell says.

We’ll agree with that thought.

(The editor said the regional Ruiz had been planned for a long time since the issue features another installation of Gary Smith‘s series on pitching.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.