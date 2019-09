The U.S. Women’s soccer team were back on the field last in a friendly against Canada in Portland Ore., last night. And they won, thanks to the help of Abby Wambach. She scored two goals in the 3-0 victory including this perfect header (via Deadspin):



Remember that World Cup header?

