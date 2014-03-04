Anchor On Russian Propaganda Network Denounces Russian Actions In Ukraine During Her Show

Russia Today anchor Abby Martin used the last few minutes of her “Breaking The Set” broadcast last night to speak out against Russia’s military action against Ukraine.

In the video below, Martin, who originally hails from Washington DC, slams the media, saying that the coverage she has seen of Ukraine has been “truly disappointing and ripe with disinformation.”

The outspoken Martin defends her opinion in the powerful statement.

“Just because I work here, for RT, doesn’t mean I don’t have editorial independence. I will not sit here and apologise or defend military aggression.” she says.

“What Russia did is wrong,” she concluded.

Here’s the video (via Mashable):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

